Norway takes gold at Bocuse d'Or

Mondo restaurant chef Christian André Petterson from Norway won the 6th edition of the Bocuse d’Or Europe after two days of world-class culinary competition in the Italian city of Torino.
Scandinavian neighbours Sweden and Denmark also took to the podium to claim silver and bronze as the region continues to grow its international reputation for food excellence
Twenty chefs from across Europe showed off their skills for over five hours, displaying fierce commitment and deep concentration. Their goal: a place in the final of the most prestigious gastronomy contest in the world.
The eleven countries from the continent that will go through have now been decided. The grand finale will take place in the French city of Lyon in January next year.
The Italian chef Martino Ruggieri earned his country a place at the top table by winning in the wild-card round on home turf.
The Mediterranean country, long famous for fine cuisine, will now join Finland, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland and theUnited Kingdom in Lyon, and of course, those top Scandinavian master chefs.