Fancy travelling around Europe, posting on social media about your travels - and for free?
EU gives free rail passes to boost cultural links
The EU's giving away train passes to 15,000 18-year-olds, to explore the continent by rail.
It's part of a push to strengthen cultural and communication links between member states. The European Commission will choose the winners.
To be eligible, applicants need to show that they're keen to visit at least one European Cultural Heritage site and take part in a quiz on EU heritage.
They'll also need to be interested in becoming an ambassador, reporting about their travels and providing images for a special photo exhibition. Online applications need to be in by 26 June.