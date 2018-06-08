Anti-Brexit group launches campaign for second referendum on EU membership

A UK group has begun to campaign for another referendum on Brexit.

Best for Britain wants to persuade politicians that people should be asked if they agree with the final agreement the UK reaches with the European Union.

The group, which is backed by the billionaire George Soros, believes exit negotiations ware not making enough progress.

"The truth is, we're stuck and we simply cannot go on like this," said Mark Malloch-Brown, the chairman of the group.

"It's dragging down our economy, and delaying our future.

"Businesses cannot invest, organisations cannot plot their futures, farmers and hospitals are stretched for staff. People cannot plan their lives."

Malloch-Brown said the uncertainty around Brexit was harming businesses and needed to be settled.

"When new circumstances and information is available, it is the great democratic right of the British people to change their minds,"

George Soros, was has donated half a million pounds to the Best for Britain, was not present for Friday's launch in London.

Both Prime Minister Theresa May and the opposition Labour Party have ruled out the possibility of a second referendum, saying Britain will leave the EU in March 2019.