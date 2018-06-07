A teacher is our second #Europeanhero

Her pupils are blazing a trail across Europe: Elaine Manton is STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Coordinator at Loreto Grammar School for Girls in Manchester in the UK. Her dynamic, open and cross-curricular approach has inspired teenage girls to enter – and win – countless competitions with innovations that would make most fully-trained adult brains boggle.

One of her most recent success stories comes in the form of Emma Doherty, who has designed a “Speaking Signs” glove, which can detect sign language using motion sensors and translate it into the written word, helping reduce the social isolation of deafness. The idea won the AVEVA Innovation in Technology award at the UK Big Bang Fair and has attracted funding to continue its development. Emma is currently preparing for her GCSEs, the national exams sat by 16-year-olds.

Impossible?

How on earth could this happen within the walls of a secondary school?