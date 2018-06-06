May accused of being "shambolic" and "incompetent" over Brexit White Paper

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of being "shambolic" and "incompetent" after the Prime Minister repeatedly refused to say whether she would publish a promised White Paper on Brexit policy ahead of this month's EU summit in Brussels.
When asked by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn whether it would be published before the summit, May said: "The Brexit Secretary and I agree we want to publish a White Paper that goes beyond the speeches and the papers that have been given and published so far."
Corbyn replied: "The question was a simple one actually: it was 'when will this paper be published?'"