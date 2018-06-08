Donald Trump could do a better job on Brexit than Theresa May – That’s according to Britain’s foreign Minister Boris Johnson. In leaked audio obtained by Buzzfeed, Boris Johnson made a series of explosive comments at a private dinner for Conservative Party Donors
Brexit: Boris Johnsons calls UK treasury 'quivering wreck'
It comes in a chaotic week for Theresa May who was forced to address the Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union David Davis after rumours spread that he was going to resign because of plans to keep Northern Ireland inside the European Customs Union for an undefined amount of time.
Boris Johnson, who is also notably a supporter of the so-called ‘Hard-Brexit’ also accused the treasury of being a “quivering wreck” when it came to post-Brexit economic opportunity.
Vincent McAviney has more from London.