Explained: the controversial name dispute between Greece and FYR Macedonia

Fresh protests were expected in northern Greece on Wednesday over a decades-old naming dispute between Athens and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

What’s the dispute about?

FYR Macedonia is controversial for Greeks because it uses the same name as a neighbouring region in northern Greece.

Athens claims the region Macedonia, which lies just across the border from FYROM, has used that name since the times of Alexander the Great.

There are also concerns that agreeing to FYROM would lead to Skopje having territorial claims to the region.

Why is the issue in the news?

The election last year of FYR Macedonia's pro-EU prime minister, Zoran Zaev, has helped push the issue towards resolution.

The two countries have been holding talks in recent weeks in a bid to resolve the dispute, which has seen FYROM blocked in its attempts to start talks to join the European Union and NATO.

“There is a greater commitment by the Macedonian government to talk about it and there is a sense of sincerity about wanting to resolve it,” Professor Florian Bieber, an expert on Balkan politics from the University of Graz in Austria, told Euronews. “And there have been positive signals coming out of Greece as well.”

How did the dispute come about?

The name dispute was an issue between Belgrade and Athens before the 1990s, when the People's Republic of Macedonia made up part of Yugoslavia.

But it really came to prominence in 1991 when FYROM declared its independence from Yugoslavia.

What names are under consideration?

The UN’s special mediator for the dispute, Matthew Nimetz, initially proposed five possible new names for FYROM:

Republic of New Macedonia

Republic of Northern Macedonia

Republic of Upper Macedonia

Republic of Vardar Macedonia

Republic of Macedonia (Skopje)

Greece’s foreign minister, Nikos Kotzias, said earlier in June that the last two on the list had been scrapped.

This means, with discussions said to be drawing to a conclusion, the following are still on the table:

Republic of New Macedonia

Republic of Northern Macedonia

Republic of Upper Macedonia

Kotzias said last week he and his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov had concluded their talks on the issue and that the country’s two prime ministers would take it up after some legal details have been addressed.

There has been no confirmation on whether the three-name list has been further reduced.

What happens next?

While we wait for an official announcement, those against any deal have been back on the streets.

As well as protests in northern Greece on Wednesday, opposition figures in FYROM have also been demonstrating.

Several thousand supporters of FYROM's VMRO-DPMNE party protested last Saturday against changing the name of the country and to demand an early election because of the poor state of the economy, which contracted last year.