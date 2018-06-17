An historic deal has been signed this morning aimed at resolving a long-running name dispute between Greece and FYR Macedonia.
Greece and FYR Macedonia sign historic deal aimed at resolving a long-running name dispute
The two countries have agreed to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia.
But it still has to be ratified by both countries' parliaments, while in FYR Macedonia the agreement will be subject of a referendum.