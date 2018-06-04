Spanish ex-PM’s ‘no-confidence’ tie sells out in less than 2 days

Former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s Friday night could not have been worse: The centre-right Spanish prime minister was out of a job after 180 deputies backed a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition. By Saturday, he had vacated his office to make room for his socialist successor: Pedro Sanchez.
But a new gig as a fashion brand ambassador might just suit Rajoy, as stocks of the Pequeno Moma tie, which he donned during his final hours as Spain's leader, have sold out.
All 75 sets of the emerald green tie with a blue fishbone print, at €29.95 a piece, were snapped up in under two days from Moma’s store in Cartagena, Spain.
"I did not know a politician could do this," said brand founder Paloma Jaudenes to El Pais, baffled at the 63-year-old’s status as a trendsetter.
He added that the tie was gifted to the People’s Party leader by fellow member Fernando Lopez Miras.
"He came personally to the store in Cartagena,” Jaudenes said. “He chose the colour and the model, and when he went to pay for it he told us it was for Rajoy.”
In a nod to a Spanish food brand, he added: “Like Revilla with anchovies, he promotes products made here in the region."