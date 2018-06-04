Spanish ex-PM’s ‘no-confidence’ tie sells out in less than 2 days

Former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s Friday night could not have been worse: The centre-right Spanish prime minister was out of a job after 180 deputies backed a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition. By Saturday, he had vacated his office to make room for his socialist successor: Pedro Sanchez.

But a new gig as a fashion brand ambassador might just suit Rajoy, as stocks of the Pequeno Moma tie, which he donned during his final hours as Spain's leader, have sold out.