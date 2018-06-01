Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has today been ousted in a no-confidence vote and will be replaced by socialist Pedro Sánchez.
Spain's Rajoy ousted in no-confidence vote, Pedro Sánchez of socialist party to become new PM
Spain's Rajoy ousted in no-confidence vote, Pedro Sánchez of socialist party to become new PM
MPs rose one-by-one to cast their vote in a motion that was triggered by a long-running corruption trial involving members of his centre-right party.
Pro-European Sánchez becomes Spain's seventh prime minister since its return to democracy in the 1970s.
The vote saw 180 MPs vote in favour of the no-confidence motion in Rajoy, with 169 against and one abstention.
Rajoy's departure after six years in office casts one of the EU's top economies into an uncertain political landscape, just as another, Italy, pulled back from early elections.