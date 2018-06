World Cup fever has broken out in space. Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station have had an official 2018 FIFA World Cup football delivered to them from the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft.....and have been making the most of it.

Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev played an improvised match in zero gravity, allowing them to tumble and float around the capsule, and coming as close as they are ever likely to get to playing like Gareth Bale or Messi.