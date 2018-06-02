An investigation by the Israeli military is underway after a Palestinian nurse was alleged to have been killed during protests along the Gaza border.
Thousands of people attend the funeral of a Palestinian nurse
Thousands of people attend the funeral of a Palestinian nurse
Health officials say Israeli forces shot Razan al- Najar, a volunteer medic, as she was running to a casualty.
Thousands of people attended the 21 year olds funeral on Saturday.
Her death has brought the total of Palestinians killed in the weekly demonstrations to 119.
Her mother shows cotton wool and bandages and says, "This is my daughter's weapon, this is what she was resisting with, on what basis did the soldier kill her? She has been targeted since the first day of protests, so many times she has survived death, she would come and tell me what she went through."
Meanwhile, a Palestinian man who tried to ram a tractor into soldiers and civilians in the occupied West Bank at Hebron on Saturday has been shot dead by Israeli troops.
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man was killed but officials gave no further details on the incident.
It comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.