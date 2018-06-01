The bookmakers gave the Cleveland Cavaliers no chance in the first match of their seven-game NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors, and indeed so it proved, as the Cavs bit the California dust.
Warriors take first game of NBA finals after Cavaliers' calamities
But Golden State needed overtime to do it, an overtime that was gifted them when George Hill missed a free throw and JR Smith went walkabout with the ball in the final seconds instead of shooting, thinking the Cavs held the lead.
Those blunders aside, this was a game that had everything, a "crazy" game according to Stephen Curry.
It featured another stunning performance from LeBron James, who scored 51 points, equalling a record that has stood since 1965 for 40-point plus games in the playoffs, set by Hall-of Famer Jerry West.
Both men now have eight on the trot.
So much for personal exploits. There was also a reversed umpire's call which sent Cleveland's coach ballistic, and a fight that saw a player sent off. Final score after the dust settled, 124 to 114.