Celtics implode at home as LeBron James powers Cavs into NBA finals

The legend grows by the game. LeBron James and his Cavaliers have won the Eastern Conference finals and head to the NBA finals having stunned the Celtics, coming back from the dead to win in their Boston stronghold.

James scored 35 with 15 rebounds and nine assists in the lowest-scoring match of the series, and thus makes his eighth straight appearance in the NBA finals.

Game seven was also the closest, with an 87 to 79 scoreline as James again proved the deciding factor, playing all 48 minutes and making the match his sixth straight win in a decider.

Cleveland will face either Houston or Golden State for the 2018 title in the finals which begin on Thursday at one of their venues, meaning the Cavaliers will start on away territory but with James in this kind of record-breaking form they will fear no-one, on any court in the land.