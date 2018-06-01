Donald Trump says he will meet with his North Korean counterpart on June 12 in Singapore, a week after the summit was scrapped.
Trump says June summit with North Korea's Kim is back on
The statement comes after the US President met with a senior envoy from Pyongyang on Friday.
Gen Kim Yong-chol, who is currently on a visit to Washington, delivered a letter from North Korea's leader to Trump. However, The US President said he has not read the letter yet.
"I think it's probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.
The US President said he believes Kim Jong-un is committed to denuclearization.
Earlier this month, Trump pulled out of the much-anticipated summit with Kim. This week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held critical meetings with Kim's right-hand man, to try to save the meeting.
The historic meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un would be the first between sitting US and North Korean leaders.