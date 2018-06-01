BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Trump says June summit with North Korea's Kim is back on

Now Reading:

Trump says June summit with North Korea's Kim is back on

Trump says June summit with North Korea's Kim is back on
© Copyright :
REUTERS/Leah Millis
Text size Aa Aa

Donald Trump says he will meet with his North Korean counterpart on June 12 in Singapore, a week after the summit was scrapped.

The statement comes after the US President met with a senior envoy from Pyongyang on Friday.

Gen Kim Yong-chol, who is currently on a visit to Washington, delivered a letter from North Korea's leader to Trump. However, The US President said he has not read the letter yet.

"I think it's probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

The US President said he believes Kim Jong-un is committed to denuclearization.

Earlier this month, Trump pulled out of the much-anticipated summit with Kim. This week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held critical meetings with Kim's right-hand man, to try to save the meeting.

The historic meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un would be the first between sitting US and North Korean leaders.