Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of meeting with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of a historic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim was greeted upon arrival by the Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, who posted a picture of the encounter on social media.

The summit between the North Korean and American leaders will be held on June 12. Kim is to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong later on Sunday.

It follows a series of diplomatic overtures by North Korea in recent weeks such as releasing three American prisoners. Kim also met with South Korea President Moon Jae-in for a historic summit held at the Demilitarised Zone between the two countries.

Trump, who left the G7 Summit in Canada early on Saturday to make his way to Singapore, said he was feeling "really confident" about their meeting.

Taking to Twitter, he said he hoped Kim would take this "one-time opportunity" to "create peace and great prosperity for his land."

Unclear targets

The objectives for the meeting have not been clearly defined by either parties and they have quabbled over what would be expected in North Korea.

Last month Trump cancelled the meeting after a North Korean official lashed out at U.S Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton on state television.

Pence had told Fox News that the U.S. would push for a deal similar to the one struck with Libya.

The White House announced the meeting was back on on June 1.

It is unclear whether North Korea is willing to abandon its nuclear programme and questions remain over whether North Korea is willing to give up its missile arsenal.

Trump told reporters at the G7 meeting on Saturday that he had a "clear objective" for the meeting but did not disclose what it was.

"I have a clear objective, but I have to say that it’s going to be something that will always be spur of the moment," he said.

"We have to get denuclearisation, we have to get something going."

“But I’ve said it many times, who knows? Who knows? May not, may not work out. There’s a good chance it won’t work out. There’s probably an even better chance that it will take a period of time. It will be a process," Trump added.