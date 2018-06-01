Geneva is 'first EU city' to probe the introduction of drone taxis

It’s a Swiss project that seems so outlandish and futuristic it conjures up images of science fiction film The Fifth Element.

Geneva has this week announced it is going to carry out a feasibility study into using drones for personal transportation.

It evokes memories of Luc Besson’s movie, which is set in the 23rd century and features Bruce Willis whizzing around New York in a flying taxi.

The scheme in Switzerland’s second-biggest city is part of a European Union-led project to tackle urban congestion.