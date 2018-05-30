Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
The latest in Italy, strikes in Greece, Irish leader faces questions in Parliament
Italy: Former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli has been asked to form a stop-gap government in Italy to lead the country into early elections. The cabinet is expected to be announced today.
Greece: General strike and national day of action against austerity as the country prepares to exit EU-IMF lending programs in August.
Ireland: Leo Varadkar answers questions from deputies in the Irish Parliament this afternoon. It is the first opportunity for deputies to question the Taoiseach since the results of the referendum on repealing the 8th amendment last week.
