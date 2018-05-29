Privately funded search for MH370 completed

The quest to solve the mystery disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has failed, with the privately-funded search coming to a close.

The US-based Ocean Infinity had been using a deep-sea vessel to survey a vast area of the southern Indian Ocean.

But it failed to find any trace of the plane, and Malaysia's government said it had no plans to begin any new searches.

The aircraft disappeared while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on 8 March 2014.

The 12 crew members were all Malaysian, led by pilots Captain Zaharie Ahmed Shah, 53 and co-pilot Fariq Abdul Hamid, 27.

The manifest showed 227 passengers on board including 153 Chinese and 38 Malaysians. Seven were children.

Other passengers were from Iran, the US, Canada, Indonesia, Australia, India, France, New Zealand, Ukraine, Russia, Taiwan and the Netherlands.

A large piece of debris washed ashore on Reunion, an island in the Indian Ocean, about one year after the plane went missing.

Official search efforts finished in January 2017, and there remains fierce debate about what happened to the flight.

The experts do not know whether MH370 remained under the command of Captain Zaharie Ahmed Shah or if it crashed out of control into the sea.

Technical failure was another possibility.