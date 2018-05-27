Citizens of the 28 European Union member states Friday found themselves blocked from some US news websites and their inboxes were inundated with companies
GDPR backlash: The best social media reactions
It was GDP — the General Data Protection Regulation — deadline day and companies scrambled to comply with new EU-wide data protection rules.
After the initial email surge, people across the bloc took to social media to share anecdotes and experiences:
Many users pointed out the shere volume of emails landing in their inbox.
Tweet reads: When you tell your friends you haven't received any emails asking you to accept new privacy and data protection policies #GDPR
And some illustrated how this was making them feel.
Tweet reads: "Please, STOP."
Sign reads: "Do you accept the privacy terms and conditions?"
One person on Twitter made light of how some companies were driving the data-policy information home.
One user saw the irony of situation...
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson made a spoof of the franchise's famous opening credits, which delighted fans.
One person on Twitter found the perfect soundtrack to accompany the GDPR deadline.