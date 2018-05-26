Korean leaders hold surprise second summit as Trump says Kim talks could go ahead

SEOUL — The leaders of North and South Korea met in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries on Saturday in a surprise second summit, hours after President Donald Trump suggested his June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un may still go ahead.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader reportedly discussed the denucelarization agreement the two leaders signed when they first met at the border in April, according to a statement released by South Korea's presidential Blue House, as well as the potential summit with Trump.
The leaders met for two hours at the demilitarized zone on the Korean border, according to the Blue House, which released pictures of the two leaders embracing.
The announcement came hours after Trump told reporters that the June 12 summit, which he abruptly canceled on Thursday, might still be salvaged.
"We're going to see what happens," he told reporters. "We're talking to them now. It could even be the 12th" of June.
The president then tweeted late Friday night that the two countries are having "very productive talks" about reinstating the summit.