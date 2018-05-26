Korean leaders hold surprise second summit as Trump says Kim talks could go ahead

SEOUL — The leaders of North and South Korea met in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries on Saturday in a surprise second summit, hours after President Donald Trump suggested his June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un may still go ahead.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader reportedly discussed the denucelarization agreement the two leaders signed when they first met at the border in April, according to a statement released by South Korea's presidential Blue House, as well as the potential summit with Trump.