Moon's diplomacy gets Korean peninsula peace talks back on track

South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks to have got the peninsula's peace talks back on track with all sides working again towards next month's summit meeting between the United States and North Korea.

The change of mood came after Moon held emergency talks with Kim Jong Un on Saturday in the wake of Donald Trump's letter to Kim cancelling the summit.

"We have agreed that the June 12 summit meeting should be held successfully," Moon said. "And that our journey to the Korean peninsula`s denuclearisation and perpetual peace should not be halted. We have agreed to cooperate with each other on this."

"It's moving along very nicely," said Donald Trump. "So we're looking at June 12th in Singapore - that hasn't changed and it's moving along pretty well."

The news that the talks are back on track has been particularly welcomed in South Korea, where Moon is winning praise for his diplomatic skills.

One Seoul citizen, Park Jin, said: "South Koreans were concerned about Trump'`s decision to cancel the summit. Fortunately, I think President Moon successfully alleviated the tension between the US and the North by promptly holding the inter-Korea summit yesterday."

Another Seoul resident Ha Sung-jeom said: "I was worried about the fickle atmosphere surrounding the summit. I was very surprised and delighted by the inter-Korean summit that was held yesterday. I hope the North Korea-US summit works out well."

But despite the optimism, there remains considerable ambiguity on each side's vision of the path to denuclearisation