Dozens dead in traffic accident - Ugandan Red Cross

At least 48 people have died in a traffic accident in Uganda according to the Red Cross. Local police say the crash happened in the Kiryandongo district 220 km north of the capital Kampala and involved a tractor, a truck and a bus.
Uganda has one of the worse road safety records in the world due to the bad state of roads and vehicles. According to a UN report published this year that found that an average of 10 people a day die in traffic accidents in the country. The report estimated that traffic accidents cost Uganda 1.2 billion dollars a day, or about 5% of its GDP.