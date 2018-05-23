Hungary minibus crash kills 9, driver was 'live on Facebook'

The driver of a minibus involved in a deadly crash that killed nine people was broadcasting live on Facebook at the time of the accident, according to reports.
Eight passengers and the driver died as the vehicle, registered in Romania, smashed into a lorry in Hungary on Tuesday afternoon.
Four of the dead were identified as Romanian by the Hungarian Foreign Affairs Ministry, which initiated a crisis cell to assist the victims’ families.
The other five were also believed to be Romanian but this was not confirmed at the time of writing.
They were travelling back from Slovenia where they were doing seasonal agricultural work.
Hungarian national news said the victims included two couples, one of which was in a domestic partnership, leaving behind six and three children respectively.
The mayor of their village said the authority was looking for a solution for the children's care.