Weinstein bailed on rape charges

Wearing handcuffs and a bitter smile, Harvey Weinstein has been brought before the Manhattan Criminal Court to face two charges of rape and sexual misconduct.

"This defendant used his position, money and power to lure young women into situations where he was able to violate them sexually" - prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said.

The founder of the Miramax movie studios was released on bail of eight hundred and fifty thousand euros.

His lawyer Benjamin Brafman said he would be denying the allegations.

"Mr. Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty. We inted to move very quickly to dismiss these charges. We believe that they are constitutionally flawed, we believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence, and we believe that by the end of the process Mr. Weinstein will be exonerated".

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women. The accusations, first reported last year by the New York Times and the New Yorker, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of misconduct.