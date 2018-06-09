The creative force behind Academy Award movie hits like 'Toy Story', 'Frozen' and 'Finding Nemo' will leave at the end of the year.
John Lasseter to leave Pixar after “missteps”
Walt Disney animation head and co-founder of Pixar John Lasseter, has been on a six month leave of absence from what he called "missteps", including unwanted hugs which made employees feel uncomfortable.
The 61 year old says the last six months provided an opportunity to reflect on his life, career and personal priorities.
Disney hasn't announced a replacement yet for the job of Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Disney Animation Studios.