Movie producer Weinstein charged with rape, sex abuse against two women: police

Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape, sex abuse, and other crimes against two women said New York City police.
Weinstein surrendered on Friday to New York City police on sex crime charges, after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.
More than 70 women accused the former Miramax studio owner of sexual misconduct, including rape.
The accusations, first reported last year by the New York Times and the New Yorker, gave rise to the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women publicly denounced powerful men in business, entertainment, and government of misconduct.
Weinstein's spokesman Juda Engelmayer and lawyer Benjamin Brafmen both declined to comment to Reuters on Thursday.
Charges follow several months of investigation into the allegations by women against Weinstein and involved Manhattan's district attorney's office.