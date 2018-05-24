Donald Trump makes accusation of spying against FBI

US President Donald Trump launched yet another scathing attack on the Justice Department’s Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“We’re calling it spygate” Trump told reporters at the White House this morning after accusing the FBI of planting a spy in this 2016 campaign.

In a tweet this morning the president claimed that the former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper had admitted to spying on his campaign, a claim that journalists were quick to point out was misconstruing what Clapper had actually said:

It was reported that a long-time FBI informant had spoken to three Trump campaign aides. Two separate classified briefings, including Republicans and Democrats, are scheduled for this afternoon to share further details on the issue.

James Comey, who was FBI director at the time of the 2016 presidential elections and was fired by Trump in May 2017, took to twitter to defend his former institution saying that informants are “essential to protecting the country”.

Trump responded to Comey on Fox News’ Fox and Friends programme saying that he was “a rotten apple”.