Trump spies crack in FBI case against him and orders Justice Department to investigate

President Donald Trump has taken his unceasing attack on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to a new level.

Following a media report suggesting the FBI had placed a spy into his 2016 election campaign, he wants the Justice Department to investigate.

Going on the offensive on Sunday, Trump said he demanded to know if his campaign had been infiltrated at the request of the Obama administration.

He also called for a stop to the Muller investigation into alleged collusion with Russia which he said was costing a fortune.

A former Trump campaign advisor has come out in support for the president.

"At least eight of my current or former associates, mostly young people, have been terrorized by Mr. Mueller's investigators. I can guarantee you they have found no evidence whatsoever of Russian collusion," said Roger Stone, a key political fixer for the Republicans since the Nixon administration in the early 1970s.

Former FBI chief Mueller has so far charged 19 people in his investigation, most in connection with lying rather than actually working with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.