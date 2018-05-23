BREAKING NEWS

Germany

1,000 refugees wrongly granted asylum to Germany

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer
The German interior minister is taking drastic action after reports more than 1,000 people were wrongly granted asylum.

Horst Seehofer says an investigation is underway and he has prohibited the Bremen center of the Office for Migration and Refugees from deciding whether individual refugees will be admitted to the country.