Angela Merkel calls for EU-wide asylum policy

Speaking at an event of the European People's Party in Munich, Merkel said failure to implement such a policy would creat imbalances between member countries.

"If the acceptance quotas for migrants rise by just 10 percent in one country compared to another then there is an immediate surge of migration to the country where acceptance is more likely. This means we need common standards," Merkel explained.

Merkel pointed out that failure to find a joint solution could threaten some of the fundamental rights in the European Union.

"It begins with freedom of movement," she said, before adding that it will "not work out if a few countries shoulder most of the burden and others do not. So we really need to act on this".

An EU summit is scheduled for the end of the month to tackle the refugee issue, and tensions have been running high as Italy has just sworn a new populist government for which migration will be a key issue.