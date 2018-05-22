Mark Zuckerberg apologised to European Parliament for massive data leak

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the European Parliament for a massive data leak that put Facebook users' data in the hands of political consultancy group Cambridge Analytica during a meeting with European Parliament lawmakers on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg met with the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, the leaders of the parliament's political groups and the chair of the civil liberties committee, Claude Moraes.

The CEO's anticipated meeting with European lawmakers took place only three days before the new EU rules on data protection take effect.

Find the key points from the meeting below.

Regulation

“I don’t think the question is whether or not there should be regulation. I think the question is what is the right regulation … The important thing is to get this right,” said Zuckerberg.

On whether or not Facebook is a monopoly, the CEO said that Facebook exists in a competitive space where constantly force to evolve their services to keep up with competitors.

Election interference

A top priority for Facebook is preventing interference in elections, said Zuckerberg.

The company is building more artificial intelligence tools to identify and take down fake news accounts that might interfere in political elections.

The Facebook CEO also emphasised his company now works more closely with federal agencies and has increased transparency to prevent interference from happening.

Using AI to fight terrorism content, hate speech

Zuckerberg said the company will hire more people to review content and use AI to flag posts on the site. According to him, Facebook's AI tools can flag "99 percent" of terror-related content that is removed before anyone else finds it.

The meeting was live-streamed following initial criticism that Zuckerberg's meeting with MEPs would take place behind closed doors. You can watch it again on Euronews' Facebook page.

The social media giant faced scrutiny earlier this year after it was revealed that British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica worked on US President Donald Trump's campaign, and acquired the data of 87 million users, including up to 2.7 million in the EU.