Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 41-point blowout of the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, beating the Rockets 126-85 for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Warriors take 2-1 lead over Rockets
Warriors take 2-1 lead over Rockets
The Warriors have now won an NBA-record 16th consecutive home post-season game, surpassing the Chicago Bulls' mark of 15, 27 years ago.
Curry scored 35 points with five 3-pointers, shooting over James Harden and driving past the Houston star as the Golden State Warriors made a second-half statement.
Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Draymond Green grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 10 points and six assists.
Harden had 20 points and nine assists, while Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 rebounds as they combined to shoot just 12 for 32.
Game 4 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.