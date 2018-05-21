Estonia is set to implement free transport for its residents across much of the country as of July 1. The free fare zone will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Free public transport is launched across Estonia
No country has ever before looked to abolish fares all day, every day, across such a large area.
The country is already a world leader in free public transit after fares on buses, trains and trams in Tallinn were abolished in 2013.
Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, Kadri Simson, said there will be a transition process to implement the free journeys across the country, although some areas have opted out of the scheme.