State of the Union: EU's Mideast dilemma, Zuckerberg heads for Brussels

In this edition of State of the Union: In the week that Donald Trump officially moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, sparking protests and violence, Europe finds itself between a rock and a hard place between support for Israel and for the Palestinians; and with tougher data privacy rules about to start in the EU, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares to face European Parliament leaders – but behind closed doors.