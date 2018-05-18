Italy's coalition programme plan: point by point

The two big winners from Italy's election have reached agreement on a joint programme for government.

Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League and Luigi Di Maio of the 5 Star Movement have both promised they will give their voters a say on the plans. Epitomising the difference that exists between the two, Di Maio has offered an online vote to up to 500,000 people on his party's online platform (to be held on Friday 18th May), while the League will set up ballots in piazzas across the country during the weekend.

If they receive the backing of their supporters, the coalition government could take office as early as next week, ending 11 weeks of political paralysis. However, the two parties have yet to announce who they want to put forward as prime minister and still need the blessing of President Sergio Mattarella.

The final version of their agreement has been published on Friday 18th May after a first draft had been released on the day before. It includes the creation of a parallel "committee” to overlook the Government's work but, unlike earlier versions, it does not include a plan to exit the euro, noting policy in the area is under consideration, or write off debt.

The vow to stop the new Turin-Lyon high-speed train line (TAV) has been removed too, along with the indication of obligatory referendum before the construction of new mosques. The document does not contain a clear opposition to mandatory vaccinations, either.

It does back: opening up to Russia as a partner; introduction of a flat tax (15% and 20% rate); meaningful jail terms for major tax evaders; rejection of rules obliging asylum seekers to be processed in the first EU country they arrive in; introduction of mandatory relocation of refugees among member states; a review of EU treaties ; a guaranteed income of €780 a month and free nurseries but only for Italian families.

Here is a fuller summary of the proposals: