European GPs are not given enough training to support overweight patients: study

Doctors are not given enough training to deal with obesity and some admit they don’t pro-actively talk to patients about their weight, said a study by the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO).

Obesity and overweight are defined as an "abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that may impair health" by the World Health Organisation. The WHO's latest estimates in European Union countries indicate that overweight affects 30-70% and obesity affects 10-30% of adults.

A total of 712 general practitioners (GP) from seven European countries — France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the UK — took part in the survey, which was conducted between February 21 and March 18, 2018.