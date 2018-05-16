The Royal Wedding is just around the corner and anticipation is high — nowhere more so than among marketing managers and merchandise salespeople.
Royal wedding merchandise you never imagined you needed
But what does the royal wedding taste like?
Sausages, apparently. Heck, a sausage maker, has produced some special gluten- and dairy-free sausages to commemorate the occasion.
"As a nod to Meghan's American background and Harry's fiery red locks, we've married lean British pork shoulder with American Mustard and Sweet Ginger," the company enthuses.
If you aren't feeling peckish, then how about a custom one-piece bathing suit with Harry or Meghan’s blown up faces on it?
And with the food and attire for your royal wedding sorting, what else could be needed to complete the evening? Crown Jewels heritage condoms has a suggestion. releasing a limited edition special for the wedding. The box plays an exclusive arrangement of patriotic music including, ‘God save the Queen’ and ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’
