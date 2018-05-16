Nazi memorabilia for sale in EU summit city

On the sidelines of the EU-Balkans summit in Sofia, there's a vintage market with a twist. One where you can find Nazi memorabilia and Soviet souvenirs, banned in several EU countries.

A Euronews camera captured a few shots of the items, before the sellers packed them away.

In Germany the sale of such items is forbidden, but one German tourist said Europe can't escape its past.

"It's a free country. I wouldn't buy because the history doesn't attract me to buy and keep those things. But people who want to buy, they can and you have those old Nazis all over the place, in Germany, in Switzerland, in Sweden and the United States," he said.

"It's a part of our history. I have to say. I would never ever say it was good, never ever, but it was a part of (it)."

In 2014, Israel's ambassador reportedly called on the Bulgarian authorities to stop the sale of such memorabilia.