British tourists kidnapped in Congo are released

Two British male tourists who were kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Friday have been set free, Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson confirmed Sunday.

The men were gorilla trekking at Virunga National Park on the eastern border when their convoy was ambushed by armed militants.

"Delighted that two British nationals held hostage in DRC have been released," Johnson posted on Twitter.

"I pay tribute to the help of the DRC authorities and Congolese Insitute of Nature Conservation," he added.

It is not yet known how the tourists' release was secured.

A park ranger who tried to protect them was shot dead by the attackers. She was identified as 25-year-old Rachel Katumwa on Saturday.

The British Foreign Office confirmed it was in touch with the Congolese authorities following the incident and said its staff were supporting the tourists’ families.

On its website, it has advised against "all but essential travel" to some Eastern cities amid an increase in reports of attacks by armed groups as well as military and police stop-and-search checkpoints.

Rebel groups and militias control large swathes of the country's east and more than 175 rangers have died protecting Virunga National Park, which is adjacent to neighboring Rwanda and Uganda, since it was founded in 1925.

But still the area has attracted a growing number of visitors who seek out its endangered mountain gorillas and the active Nyiragongo volcano.