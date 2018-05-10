One person has been killed at a mosque near Durban in South Africa after three people armed with guns and knives attacked worshippers, slitting the throats of three people before fleeing, an emergency service official said on Thursday.
One dead, two seriously injured in mosque attack in South Africa
"One of the three has just died on his way to hospital. The other two are in critical condition," said Prem Balram, a spokesman for Reaction Unit SA who was first on the scene.
The motive of the attack was not clear, he said.
