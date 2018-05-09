UK's Legoland unveils miniature royal wedding scene

Legoland Windsor has unveiled a new miniature creation of Windsor Castle, complete with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in wedding attire, to celebrate the upcoming Royal Wedding.

Built specially for the occasion, the replica Windsor Castle is made up of 39,960 Lego bricks.

Despite being situated just three miles (five kilometres) from the real castle, it's the first time Windsor Castle has been added to the resort's Miniland attraction.

The whole scene took 11 model makers 752 hours to build and is made up of almost 60,000 Lego bricks.