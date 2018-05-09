BREAKING NEWS

UK police launch Pink Panther-style manhunt

Police in the UK are launching a Europe-wide hunt after a Pink Panther style-diamond theft in London.

Three rings, collectively worth more than two point two million euros, were stolen from the Royal Hospital in London's Chelsea during an art fair in 2017.

Vinko Osmakcic is a Croatian national thought to be behind a number of high-value diamond thefts throughout Europe.

Police say he may also be known by the names Vinko Tomic or Juro Markelic.

They describe the theft as "well-planned and audacious".

Additional sources • Metropolitan Police

