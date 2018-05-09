Tons of liquid chocolate spilled from overturned truck on Polish highway
A truck has overturned on a Polish highway, spilling tons of liquid chocolate that are solidifying into a huge sticky mess.
Video from a local broadcaster showed images of an overturned truck surrounded by brown chocolate covering six lanes on the A2 motorway, blocking traffic in both directions.
Rescue officials said the liquid chocolate was solidifying as it cooled and would require large amounts of hot water to clear away.