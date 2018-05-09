Good morning, Europe! Here are the key stories we will be following today, Thursday, May 10:
Live: Iran deal, US-NK relations thaw and euthanasia debate
Live: Iran deal, US-NK relations thaw and euthanasia debate
Iran nuclear deal: France’s Emmanuel Macron will meet Germany’s Angela Merkel in Aachen as Europe scrambles to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, which was plunged into crisis on Tuesday when Donald Trump announced the US was pulling out.
Euthanasia debate: David Goodall, a 104-year-old scientist from Australia, is expected to end his life at a clinic in Switzerland.
North Korea: A trio of US citizens, freed in North Korea on Wednesday, are arriving back home amid a thawing of relations between Washington and Pyongyang. It’s being viewed as a goodwill gesture ahead of a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
Follow our live coverage of events here: