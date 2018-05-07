Spanish aid workers on trial in Greece

The group, who were working for the NGO Proem-Aid, were detained by the Greek coastguard in early 2016 after they'd returned to port following a search and rescue mission at sea. No migrants were on their boat.

"They came here only to help the people, not for money, for sure not for smuggling," said Lara Lusson, spokesperson for Proem-Aid. "It has been two-and-a-half really hard years for them and their families. They are completely sure that they will be freed because there is no other possibility. They are calm but also they are kind of afraid"

Proem-Aid is a group that recruits Spanish emergency professionals to help people in distress in the Mediterranean, but the three were accused of facilitating entry to the EU.

"They are accused of having towed refugees in order to enter Greek territorial waters," said lawyer Haris Petsikos. "This is wrong. There was never such a policy and nor is there now. These people are civil servants, firefighters, some of the best-trained in Spain. They are rescuers certified for land and sea. They were here on an official mission sent by their service to assist the Greek authorities. And now they face this accusation by way of an unfortunate indictment in my opinion. They're placing their trust in Greek justice"

The trial was due to take place in Mytilene, the capital of Lesbos. The three face up to ten years in prison if convicted.