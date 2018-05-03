Ambulance in Spain loses patient on the way to hospital

An ambulance driver and medic were detained in Spain for "losing" a patient on the way to hospital. The police later found him lying unconscious in a ditch and surrounded by blood.

The incident happend last Monday, when emergency services took a 30-year-old British man to the hospital, who suffered knife injuries during a fight with three others in Benidorm, a popular tourist retreat,

When police arrived at the fight, they arrested three alleged assailants and called an ambulance for the injured tourist.

The police later called the hospital to check on the patient, but were told that no one with the characteristics they described was admitted to Accident and Emergencies. Police then found the ambulance driver and medic.

Both said that the wounded man regained conciousness halfway through the journey and became agressive, before walking out of the ambulance.

Faced with the abnormal behavior of the driver and medic, the police officers requested they take a drugs test, which returned positive for cocaine and marijuana.

The following day the medics were detained for an alleged crime of omission of aid, as they had left the victim alone and unconscious without communicating their whereabouts.

The British citizen recovered quickly in hospital, but could not explain what happened as he was drunk when the events took place.