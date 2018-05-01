A new record for the number of guitarists playing Jimi Hendrix's "Hey Joe" simultaneously has been set in Poland.
Massed guitars beat word record for playing Hendrix's "Hey Joe"
In total there were 7411 musicians present, from around Poland and abroad. It was a hesitant start at first, accompanied by the original recording.
No air guitars here, more an electric ladyland of virtuosos of every stripe; male, female, old and young.
The organisers then turned the recording off, and the crowd played on, increasing in confidence, until the end.