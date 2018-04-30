Sajid Javid has been named as the UK's new interior minister, replacing Amber Rudd following her resignation.
UK gets new interior minister
Local government and communities minister Javid was the favourite to succeed Ms Rudd at the Home Office. He will be replaced by former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire.
Rudd left her post on Sunday evening. She had faced mounting pressure to go after admitting inadvertently misleading MPs over the existence of immigration targets in connection with the Windrush outcry.
In her resignation letter she took "full responsibility" for not being aware of the existence of targets.
Rudd is the fifth departure from Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet.