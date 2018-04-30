Afghanistan: over 20 dead as blasts shake Kabul morning rush hour

The Afghan capital Kabul has been shaken by two explosions during the morning rush hour on Monday, leaving several people dead and injured.

The number of confirmed casualties has risen quickly. The Afghan Ministry of Public Health has said that at least 21 people have been killed, and 27 injured. Among the dead is the chief photographer for the AFP news agency, which has named him as Shah Marai.

Both explosions are said to have occurred close to government buildings: the first near the NDS intelligence service, followed by another outside the headquarters of the ministry of urban development and housing.

Reports say journalists, including Marai, were hit by the second blast which happened as they rushed to the scene of the first attack.

A Kabul policeman suggested this might have been a suicide bomb, but there has been no confirmation.

The blasts come a week after an attack at a voter registration centre killed 60 people. Security officials have warned of an increasing risk of attacks ahead of parliamentary elections planned for October.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. There has been heavy fighting in several areas of the country since the Taliban announced its usual spring offensive last week.